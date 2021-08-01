Root-Elledge: We thank Sen. Enzi for his advocacy for all Wyoming citizens

Former Senator Michael B. Enzi was a champion for Wyoming and for individuals with disabilities, especially developmental disabilities. As a four-term senator with strong conservative principles, he sponsored, supported, and worked in bipartisan fashion to enact legislation to improve rights, services, health care, education, and employment for individuals with developmental and other disabilities.

Senator Enzi was especially supportive of the work of the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and shared our vision of a Wyoming where all people can participate in community life as they choose. We thank Senator Enzi for his advocacy for all Wyoming citizens; his voice will be missed.