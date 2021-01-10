Roseberry: Wyoming, you are better than this

Thank you Sen. Barrasso for not joining in this destructive anti-democratic effort supported by Cynthia Lummis to overturn a legitimate election. Sen. Lummis’ decision to join in on this effort demonstrates her willingness to sabotage or constitution and democracy. She has violated the oath she just took to uphold both. The same system that resulted in her own election, she is now condemning only because she is selfishly playing up to the delusional self serving interests of a failed candidate, Donald Trump and his supporters. This action is exactly that of those around the world who support dictators, not democracies.

Thank goodness there are some ethical members of her party who still understand and defend our constitution and democracy. Mitt Romney said it best, “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens or Democratic Republic. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” Cynthia Lummis’ support of this effort demonstrates her willingness to ignore the reality of the people’s choice as well as the tremendous sacrifices our military and others have made to defend our right to vote and have that vote count. It is distressingly unpatriotic and dangerous. My father who was a Marine who landed on Guadalcanal is rolling over in his grave to see the callous, self serving way she has trashed our democracy. Wyoming, wake up, you are better than this.