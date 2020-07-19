Rosenberger: Is wearing a mask really a sacrifice?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I was astounded by the quote attributed to school board trustee Kevin Christopherson, that “We’ve had 21 deaths in Wyoming. Most of those were people with pre-existing conditions or in old folks homes. They were going to die. They just died sooner.”

Who is he to determine the value of a human life, according to age and infirmity? This is the kind of thinking that allowed Nazis to send the disabled into concentration camps with no compassion or common human decency. How is this person allowed to hold any public office? The only justification for his statement comes from willful ignorance of the pandemic and a refusal to take the simple precaution of wearing a mask.