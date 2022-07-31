Rosenheim: Cheney embodies Wyoming's spirit

Editor:

I'm not a Wyoming-an, I don't even know what to call someone from Wyoming. But I just visited the beautiful state, traveling from Rock Springs up through Star Valley on a recent road trip. I even paid a speeding ticket in Sublette County.

But more than beauty left an impression on me during our week in Wyoming.

Knowing we were in a firm, solid Republican state, we didn't see the flags in tribute to a false idol raised all over the place like we do here in Florida. And it felt good. Even if my political views are far different than most in Wyoming, I felt a sense of normalcy to see that people were adhering to their values without sacrificing them following a man who they wouldn't trust in their kitchen (and who would despise in most people's houses in Wyoming and Florida alike). Our former president was the first to embarrass us by not allowing for a peaceful transfer of power in the short history of our Republic.

He made us look like a laughingstock to the rest of the world, and he only did it for himself. That's why I am surprised to see that the national news is saying Rep. Cheney will likely lose her primary election. It is not congruent with what we saw in Wyoming. We saw people who stayed with their values without sacrificing them for a rich, lying, egomaniac from New York City, and it seems like Liz Cheney embodies that spirit.