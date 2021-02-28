Roska: Wyoming's kids, schools deserve more

I received my education in Utah where students and teachers are not the priority, for those reasons I chose to teach in Wyoming. I have worked in the same classroom for 9 years at Truman Elementary School in Green River. I picked a school that qualifies for Title I assistance because I can relate to the students and felt I could make a difference. I'm grateful to have been part of that difference. We recently became a National Blue Ribbon school. My principal invited me to attend the ceremony in Washington, D.C. as the sole teacher representative for the school. I felt proud in representing not only my school, but also Wyoming. I bragged about our state’s commitment to students and teachers. The people I spoke with were amazed at the level of commitment to the students in Wyoming. They were envious and wished that their systems would do the same. They were shocked when they found out we are a Title I school. I wasn’t able to find another Title I school being represented at that ceremony. I love the fact that I get to change lives, that I get to be a part of a bigger, better system.