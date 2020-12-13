Rothwell: Wyoming should not add another tax on electricity

Editor:
When is the last time you took a close look at your Wyoming electricity bill? Did you know that the state of Wyoming already collects a 4% sales tax on all electricity that you buy? Every Wyoming mining operation, every industrial customer, every restaurant, every hospital, every school, and every small business needs electricity to provide the conveniences of modern life. When you pay your utility company for electricity, they are passing through a 4% sales tax from the state, and typically collecting another 2% sales tax from the county you live in.
Check out the detail on your own electric bill from Rocky Mountain Power or Black Hills Energy. Both utilities, and all utilities pass along state and county sales tax you pay every time. That money really adds up over time, especially for companies in the energy industry. It takes a lot of power to produce coal, oil and natural gas in Wyoming. The biggest consumer of electrical power in Wyoming is the energy industry itself.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Interim Joint Revenue Committee is now considering making your electricity even more expensive. Their Dec. 17 meeting agenda includes looking at piling on another new tax on all electricity produced in Wyoming. That is a tax that the utilities will pass on to your household to pay. That is a tax that the utilities will pass on to your business to pay. That is an idea that does not make any sense. Electricity is already highly and sufficiently taxed in Wyoming -- and we’re already paying more than our neighboring states. No new taxes should be added onto any part of this essential product.
Instead of narrowly targeting attempts to raise tax revenue on the backs of productive businesses, the Revenue Committee should focus on broad based taxes that spread the tax burden much more evenly, effectively and equitably. Don’t target productive business to pay the tax bill for the rest of us. That’s exactly why we’re in this mess to begin with.
Sincerely,
RICK ROTHWELL, Cheyenne
