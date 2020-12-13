Rothwell: Wyoming should not add another tax on electricity

Editor:

When is the last time you took a close look at your Wyoming electricity bill? Did you know that the state of Wyoming already collects a 4% sales tax on all electricity that you buy? Every Wyoming mining operation, every industrial customer, every restaurant, every hospital, every school, and every small business needs electricity to provide the conveniences of modern life. When you pay your utility company for electricity, they are passing through a 4% sales tax from the state, and typically collecting another 2% sales tax from the county you live in.

Check out the detail on your own electric bill from Rocky Mountain Power or Black Hills Energy. Both utilities, and all utilities pass along state and county sales tax you pay every time. That money really adds up over time, especially for companies in the energy industry. It takes a lot of power to produce coal, oil and natural gas in Wyoming. The biggest consumer of electrical power in Wyoming is the energy industry itself.