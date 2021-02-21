Rozman: Cheney forgot who put her in Washington

While the Congressional GOP, like many others refuse to acknowledge the duplicitous actions of elitist Republicans, I do not. Nor will I ever. To actively ignore that over 70% of Wyomingites voted for President Trump is a weak slap at the face of Wyoming Patriots. The "will of the people" will not be forsaken! The truest test of a person's character is when under duress. Leaders lead, and cowards cower. Rep. Liz Cheney has repeatedly chosen the latter. The "leave Liz alone" crowd is in the minuscule minority in my Wyoming. Like so many of the others in the D.C. swamp, she has forgotten who put her in Washington in the first place. The recall legislation necessary to legally remove her from office immediately does not currently exist. But it will at some point in the not too distant future. Wyomingites are patient. Next go round, there will be a new, more responsive representative for Wyoming. Hopefully, this will be a shot across the bow for other politicians who refuse to abide by the "will of the people." Recalling a bad politician is a slow motion process, not unlike undermining a sitting president to assuage your feelings, while labeling that behavior, following my conscience! Ha! We will show you what actual "following my conscience" looks like.