Rozman: Liberalization isn't good for Wyoming

Editor:
The most critical issues facing Wyoming in my opinion are one, Wyoming's shocking radical liberalization of the local school systems, University of Wyoming leadership and state government. Two, Wyoming's diversification of economic drivers to supplant traditional extractive resources industries. They are being politically driven into extinction. Three, the residents of Wyoming's reluctance to stand up to the radical left ideology destroying our calm, conservative culture in the name of meaningless change.
MARK ROZMAN, Laramie