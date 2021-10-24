Ruckle: Vote for Special Purpose Tax

Editor:

I am writing this letter in strong support of the proposed Special Purpose Tax (SPT) for Natrona County.

As residence of Natrona County, we have an opportunity on November 2nd to weigh-in on the completion of the Salt Creek Waterline Project in Midwest/Edgerton and Midwest Avenue Project in downtown Casper.

Both the Midwest/Edgerton Waterline Project and Midwest Avenue Project are critical to the growth and vitality of our community. Giving thought to where we want to be as a community, and the kind of community we want to be, the SPT provides us with the means to complete these essential infrastructure developments, each stalled by recent negative budgetary impacts.

The SPT is particularly beneficial to our community as it is local, specific, and temporary. Collected over three short months, the SPT makes it possible for our community to work together - individually contributing a small amount, to share in the lift of accomplishing great improvements to our community.

Voting yes for the SPT means each of us will have an opportunity to participate in building the kind of community we want to live in -- I will absolutely be voting YES and encourage other residents to do the same.

ELISSA RUCKLE, Casper

