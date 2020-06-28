Rude: In response to Michael Reagan column

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Michael Reagan, these demands for police reform are not being driven by just the lynching of George Floyd and the murder of Rayshard Brooks. They are driven by Travyon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Philando Castille, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and every other Black person who has been killed in this country.

You claim that because there have been few instances of police shooting Blacks in Los Angeles, systemic racism in the police must not be real, but the statistics in your opinion piece represent only a part of policing statistics in California, let alone the entire United States.

To cite some of the statistics from your last piece, of the 33 officer-involved shootings that resulted in death in 2018, 2 were Black, but “a majority” were Latino. In 2019, the number of officer-involved shootings that resulted in death was 12, but while 2 were Black, 8 were Latino. You claim systemic racism does not exist in the police, yet you yourself presented statistics which show people of color made up nearly all officer-involved shooting deaths in those years.