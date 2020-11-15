Rush: Kindness doesn't take much

Editor:

I want to bring this to the attention of the woman who was behind me in line at Albertson's on Nov. 6.

I am very grateful for you today at a time when things are bad for everyone. Things lately have been especially bad for me. I lost my mom and dog within the space of 3 months. It would have been devastating under even normal circumstances, but this year, I have felt like nothing good would ever happen to me again. Then, I was in the checkout and the stupid computer didn't want to take my phone number to give me the $5 chicken dinner special wouldn't go through and you paid for it, full price! I walked away with tears in my eyes, but they were not sad, but happy ones. You, my friend, made not just my day, but my year. Bet you didn't expect you were doing that when you made the offer. I wanted to thank you again and assure you I will pay your kindness forward as soon as I am able.

I may as well start now by reminding people that kindness doesn't take much and the smile you get (even though you can't exactly see it these days) is a reward in itself. You never know when a simple act of kindness like the one I experienced will make someone's day, week, month, or year. Right now, everyone is having a tough time and kindness is needed even more. You could offer to pay for the chicken the person in front of you is buying or the order of the person behind you at the drive-thru. If you can't do that for some reason, offer to rake leaves, clean someone's gutter, or shovel snow. Find your kindness, because kindness comes back... and usually at the moment it is most needed.

PAMALA RUSH, Casper

