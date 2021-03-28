Rux: Let's not forget the trenches

Editor:
Over the course my teaching career, I constantly preached that thinking about the teachers in the trenches and the children behind the numbers was and is critical. We can say much the same for our coal miners and oil field workers. As we make the transition to new innovations and energy resources, we cannot forget those folks and related industries that have heated our homes and fueled our vehicles. What is to become of those communities like Gillette if we don’t support those folks in acquiring the necessary skill set and support to move forward? Markets move up and down, but for Wyoming, the fluctuation of the market is and will be devastating to these folks. These employees should not have to sacrifice their retirement and health care as the upper crust sits with cozy bonuses.
At the state and county levels, legislators and commissioners should be looking at ways to protect our coal miners, oil field and natural gas workers through the transition. For example, if the legislature approves Gillette College in Campbell County as an independent district, now would be the prime time to implement workplace transition classes much like Central Wyoming College has met the challenge of lack of local meat processing plants by developing a meat processing degree.
At the national level, I urge Sens. Barrasso and Lummis and Rep. Cheney to come to the table with open minds in regard to forwarding climate solutions that also have a positive impact on Wyoming. I urge all members of Congress and the Biden administration to recognize the absolute necessity to remember the workers/businesses in the trenches of the fossil fuel industry.
JEAN RUX, Laramie