Rux: Let's not forget the trenches

Over the course my teaching career, I constantly preached that thinking about the teachers in the trenches and the children behind the numbers was and is critical. We can say much the same for our coal miners and oil field workers. As we make the transition to new innovations and energy resources, we cannot forget those folks and related industries that have heated our homes and fueled our vehicles. What is to become of those communities like Gillette if we don’t support those folks in acquiring the necessary skill set and support to move forward? Markets move up and down, but for Wyoming, the fluctuation of the market is and will be devastating to these folks. These employees should not have to sacrifice their retirement and health care as the upper crust sits with cozy bonuses.