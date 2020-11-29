Salazar: We need the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy

Editor:

January 2021 will mark the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy’s 15th year as part of the Wyoming community and it might be its last thanks to the state’s ongoing budget struggles.

On Nov. 16, Gov. Mark Gordon proposed permanently shuttering the school as part of sweeping cuts made to decrease the state’s $500 million deficit.

I support cutting budgets during tough economic times to maintain balance until things improve. In this case, though, the state would save only $1 million per year up front. That’s because WCCA gets 75% of its funding from the Defense Department -- in WCCA’s case -- $3 million annually.

The Governor’s Supplemental Budget indicated the state would “save” $9,594,465 by cutting the program. I’m here to tell you that’s a stretch--if the state doesn’t pay the 25%, the Feds don’t match the 75% resulting in a $3 million loss to the Wyoming economy.

The Challenge program’s mission is to "intervene in and reclaim the lives of 16-18 year old high school dropouts, producing graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline to succeed as productive citizens".