Salter: PacifiCorp must be held accountable

Editor:

Wyoming is home to one of our nation’s dirtiest coal-fired power plants, the Jim Bridger Power plant, located outside of Point of Rocks in Sweetwater County. According to the National Parks Conservation Association, Bridger is the third worst regional haze polluter in America, casting its pall across Wyoming and into several neighboring states. The plant’s owner, PacifiCorp, has been on notice from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since 2014 to clean up Bridger’s emissions by 2022. Well, 2022 is here, and the power plant is still as dirty as ever.

Instead of installing smog controls as required, PacifiCorp (which runs the plant under the utility name Rocky Mountain Power) has teamed up with the state of Wyoming with a deal to again delay cleaning up pollution. Together, they requested that the EPA ignore the deadline for installing smog controls and clearing the air from Units 1 and 2 of the Bridger plant.

If PacifiCorp, and the state, have their way, Wyoming citizens will continue breathing in avoidable pollution and paying the price of both diminished clarity of our iconic mountain views and diminished public health of the communities around our national parks.

In 2020, Wyoming’s national park sites played host to more than seven million visits, and Yellowstone and Grand Teton were both on the list of top ten most visited national parks. Park visitors spent nearly $860 million in local Wyoming communities, supporting 11,300 jobs for Wyomingites. Those numbers matter.

I am deeply disappointed that PacifiCorp and the state of Wyoming are content to disregard the mandates of the Clean Air Act, and see nothing wrong with a back room deal that threatens to severely compromise our state’s treasured views and the air we breathe.

The EPA must stand firm in its decision to hold PacifiCorp accountable, and must require the Bridger Plant to promptly reduce emissions. It is a first but important step toward modernizing Wyoming’s energy sector, and for preparing Wyoming to lead America into a cleaner energy future.

ANDREW SALTER, Jackson

