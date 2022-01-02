Sandefer: A long overdue thank you

Two years ago, I was driving home to Casper in a very emotional state as I received a call that my grandma was unresponsive and not doing well and I needed to be at the hospital as soon as I could to say my final goodbyes. I jumped in my car and was driving home, it was late, dark, and cold. I was hoping to arrive at Wyoming Medical Center before my grandma took her final breath, when I hit a box spring in the road. Unfortunately, I got a flat tire. I was working on changing my tire with frozen fingers and frozen tears stuck to my face, when an angel arrived. I truly believe this gentleman was an angel sent to help me on that cold October night on the dark highway of 20-26. He arrived and asked if I had hit the box spring in the road, I told him I had. He then said he was going to move the box spring out of the road and come back to help me with my tire.