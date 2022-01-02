Sandefer: A long overdue thank you

Editor:
This letter may seem long overdue, but I have thought about this for over two years, and the thoughts and words have been weighing on my mind and heart.
Two years ago, I was driving home to Casper in a very emotional state as I received a call that my grandma was unresponsive and not doing well and I needed to be at the hospital as soon as I could to say my final goodbyes. I jumped in my car and was driving home, it was late, dark, and cold. I was hoping to arrive at Wyoming Medical Center before my grandma took her final breath, when I hit a box spring in the road. Unfortunately, I got a flat tire. I was working on changing my tire with frozen fingers and frozen tears stuck to my face, when an angel arrived. I truly believe this gentleman was an angel sent to help me on that cold October night on the dark highway of 20-26. He arrived and asked if I had hit the box spring in the road, I told him I had. He then said he was going to move the box spring out of the road and come back to help me with my tire.
This kind gentleman came back and helped me change my tire. I talked to him and told him I was trying to get to my grandma in the hospital before she passed. I thanked this gentleman immensely and shook his hand, all the while wanting to give him a hug for his kindness. He was driving a work truck with all the proper tools and lights and he had me back on the road within 5 minutes, this allowed me to arrive at Wyoming Medical Center in time to hold my grandma’s hand as she took her final breaths. For this, I am forever grateful. Thank you, sweet angel! Much love to you!
HOLLY SANDEFER, Riverton