Sanderson: Bills I wish our legislature would have passed

Editor:

Per this week's question: Bills I wish our legislature would have passed.

1. A real voter rights bill. As the current bill is based on fears spread throughout the country by sore losers, if our election was threatened, then all those elected officials should be recalled.

2. A women's rights bill. A law giving women the right to finally be in charge of her own body. Legislation would also include equal pay for equal work legislation. Yes, this is silly that we need this, but clearly we do.

3. In an economic downturn, such as this current economy, we need to move our state into the 21st century by recognizing climate change is hurting us all, and value of our clean water and air deserve to be considered at least equally with the cattle and sheep in Wyoming.

4. Can we stop spending our savings on lawsuits to demand another state send our coal floating out into the ocean en route to a country that is disingenuous, as best?

5. Remove tax breaks from those companies that send their money out of state.

Thank you for asking.

MARY SANDERSON, Lander

