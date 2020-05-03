Sanderson: I support delaying the Rock Springs RMP

Wyoming people deserve to have a say in what happens in our backyards, which is why I support the Sweetwater County Commission's request to the Bureau of Land Management to delay the Rock Springs Field Office Resource Management Plan. As we grapple each day with the impacts of COVID-19, our focus should remain on what’s most important -- our families, friends and neighbors. Right now, we simply do not have the time or the resources to meaningfully engage in the public process to help our public land managers make the right decision for our wildlife and wild places. Many people who rely on these areas for recreation and solitude are without work, struggling to keep food on the table and worried about the well-being of their loved ones. I urge the Bureau of Land Management to heed the request from the Sweetwater County Commission and to do what’s right for Wyoming’s special places.