Sanderson: There needs to be more active traffic management

Editor:

The problems with I-80 began years ago, and the immediate issue of multiple vehicle crashes were predicted at that time. In addition to the poor location of the interstate is the poor response Wyoming has for the pressure from the trucking industry to keep it open, even when conditions are dicey at best. Truck drivers continue to be pressured, too, to get from point A to point B with abandon. This puts all other drivers at risk.

That said, there needs to be more active management of traffic on this interstate. As the trucks get to points along the road where they can make the last good decision to wait out the storm, they should be encouraged, if not forced.

We watch videos that show the mash of metal, wheels and unfortunately bodies, and in the background is someone speaking a language other than English. This may mean they don't get the warnings -- if there are warnings.

We need to work closely with the trucking industry and the railroad companies to combine forces and use rail for freight as was done before.

MARY SANDERSON, Lander

