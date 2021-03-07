Saranpaa: Wyoming will know what to do with Cheney

Editor:

If Wyoming residents have chosen to censure Rep. Liz Cheney, that is their personal view and right.

If Wyoming residents elected Liz Cheney to represent them in Congress, that’s what she should do.

But if, as Wyoming representative, Liz Cheney voted her personal opinion to impeach President Trump (who received a huge majority vote in Wyoming), she was not working on behalf of her employer, the people of Wyoming. She was working for herself, her father, the Bushes... not Wyoming.

Wyoming people will know how to respond to this and Liz Cheney will have to understand that the people will be expressing their personal opinion about her.

Sincerely,

JIMMY SARANPAA, Orr, Minnesota

