 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saranpaa: Wyoming will know what to do with Cheney
View Comments

Saranpaa: Wyoming will know what to do with Cheney

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

If Wyoming residents have chosen to censure Rep. Liz Cheney, that is their personal view and right.

If Wyoming residents elected Liz Cheney to represent them in Congress, that’s what she should do.

But if, as Wyoming representative, Liz Cheney voted her personal opinion to impeach President Trump (who received a huge majority vote in Wyoming), she was not working on behalf of her employer, the people of Wyoming. She was working for herself, her father, the Bushes... not Wyoming.

Wyoming people will know how to respond to this and Liz Cheney will have to understand that the people will be expressing their personal opinion about her.

Sincerely,

JIMMY SARANPAA, Orr, Minnesota

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News