Saulino-Klein: Listen to medical professionals

My question to all: If your child has a high fever, you or your loved one are having chest pain, or an uncontrollable cough and fever do you call your city, state, or national politicians? Probably not. If you choose to get your medical advice and recommendations from politicians rather than from the hard working doctors, nurses and all the other personnel who help them function then unfortunately the professionals that take care of you are forced to bear the burden. They have to clean up the mess of ill-informed, unqualified politicians spewing disinformation about a scientific and medical subject. We are living in a pandemic and these brave responders are being put in a position of exhaustion and risk to take care of you, your family and the nation. They are also dying for the so called “freedom” seeking of others that don’t have what it takes to respect and protect their fellow citizens.