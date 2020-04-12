Schaffer: We're paying for this

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

We’ve all seen it. Personal protective equipment such as masks (if you can buy them) are now three, four and even 10 times what they used to cost. Governors from many states complain daily they are bidding against other states to buy PPE and other items. They beg Trump to get involved and take over distribution of these and other COVID-19 related products so they are not bidding up prices and against each other. He won’t. By not using his authority, Trump is licensing opportunists to scam the states.

But don’t worry, there is a $2 trillion “stimulus” package just signed by the president so the states will get reimbursed. Hey, wait a minute! That’s our money! On top of all the COVID protocol we follow, taxpayers are saddled with extra costs for PPE and other items. Seriously? What kind of fiscal conservatism is this? President Trump presents the “stimulus package” like it is a big gift from him. Those are our tax dollars he is doling out and we will have to pay it back someday.

Why does Trump prefer using tax dollars to favor get-rich scammers over saving money or taking care of the states? Why does the president want to make our situation worse than it already is? We deserve better. We’re paying for this.

BRENT SCHAFFER, Jackson

