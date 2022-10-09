Scheibe: Don't yell fire when there isn't one

It is unlawful to yell out fire in a theater. This action could cause harm to the public. If you do so your first amendment rights will not protect you when charged. The public interest and safety are put first. Hageman and many others claim election fraud when zero evidence has ever been produced! After all this time if Republicans had the proof, they dang sure would be putting it out there. Even the forensic audit in Arizona by the so called Ninjas firm showed Biden had more votes than first reported after the election. No fraud found. So when people like Hageman lie about election fraud it harms the country. They effect the well being of the nation by creating divisions between the public. People are worked up and mad, they are purposely led to believe their vote did not count. That would anger anybody. The principal regarding yelling out fire in a crowded theater and jeopardizing the public interest and safety go for yelling out election fraud when there was not! It is criminal and harms the public! They are doing it for profit and personal gain. It must stop or the law should bring charges of conspiracy to commit fraud against all, all who falsely claim election fraud. They are lying!