Scheibe: Put a stop to it

Another republican is trying to start violence by making dangerous pleas to his followers. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Thursday escalated his rhetoric against Silicon Valley companies he argues are censoring conservatives, saying Americans have an "obligation to use" their Second Amendment right to bear arms against them, end quote. This is a national security threat and should be dealt with by use of the law. He is calling for Americans to take up arms against other Americans. The country is already on the the edge. I made a statement to you during the Trump years telling you I fear I may have to defend myself from other Americans. The threat still exist. Someone with half a brain and the influence needs to take a stand! Put a stop to these Republicans telling other Americans to kill their fellow Americans! This is clear evidence Republicans are not working toward America’s best well being.