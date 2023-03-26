Editor:

The Republican Party’s inability to govern has never been more apparent. There have always been elected officials unqualified for the positions they ascended to; however, for the most part, both parties limited the amount of damage these ignorant people could do to the country.

That is untrue of today's republican party. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have provided graphic displays of ignorance during their time in office. Republican leadership (Where’s the guidance?) fails daily to limit their vitriol & lies. Republican leadership not only fails to limit their damage but appears to support their ill-informed ideas.

Recently, high-ranking Republicans including Florida’s Governor DeSantis claimed Silicon Valley Bank failed due to "woke" investments! Utterly insane! Like the lunatics standing on the streets of Dallas waiting for dead Kennedys to arrive?

These people are outright unqualified to be involved in our country’s policymaking. They obviously do not understand the issues and are unwilling to educate themselves to make rational/logical decisions for the country. This is not just a few outliers in the Republican Party, this is the condition of the party majority! These ignorant politicians may be called upon to cast a vote on whether to send our troops to war.

God help them! God help us all!