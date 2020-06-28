Scheibe: Republicans only love power

I have run out of adjectives to describe the un-American support of Trump by Republicans. Cotton is just one more example of how Republicans in the 115th & 116th Congress sink their roots deep into the bedrock of corruption to retain power. Republicans do not love Trump, but rather love the corruption he allows. The Republicans control the White House and Senate. That is the majority of power.

Like Cotton, all Republicans have supported Trump because they believe his fascist tactics are advantageous to their own retention of power. Republicans do not care about the country, the people or the Constitution. They only care about staying in power. The number of checks and balances Republicans have allowed Trump to destroy is frightening. Destruction of these checks and balances will increase the opportunity for Republicans to stay in power. If Trump and the Republicans retain the majority of power, the republic will be lost. Our freedoms have one foot in the grave now.