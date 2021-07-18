Scheibe: Senator Barrasso, your party is on a radical freight train to authoritarianism

Your recent statement regarding Democratic’s being on a "radical freight train to socialism" is just not true. Just because Democrats act in a none hateful manner, and care about the American people’s well being and future does not mean socialism. Look it up! Now, what I do see is YOUR Republican Party on a fast track to authoritarian, minority rule! Through out the states republicans are restricting the people right to vote. Putting measures in place to nullify any election they do not win. So, if I am given the opportunity to vote for so called socialist or far-right republicans, it is a no-brainer.