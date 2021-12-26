Scheibe: Thank you, Rep. Cheney

I will admit I am not in line with your political views in general. I am disappointed you did not support the first impeachment of Trump. It could have saved the country a lot of grief if republicans would have put the country ahead of their party at that time.

With that being said, I am grateful you are doing the people’s work in your efforts with the Jan. 6 investigations. I do wish our other Wyoming representatives would adhere to their oaths to country and assist in bring all those involved in the insurrection be held accountable. The last Republican I voted for in any race was G.H. Bush. With your dedication to the 1/6 investigation I am very seriously considering voting for you if indeed you choose to run in 2022. Than if you are successful we can hash out policies like normal patriots, as Americans, with respect for one another. Thank you Liz Cheney for your service to country.