Editor:

What in the world is going on with the Wyoming Legislature? There was considerable debate in the House of Representatives on House Bill 95. The proposed legislation, in part, said “15 1 133. Working animal protections. (a) No city or town shall enact an ordinance or policy that terminates, bans or unduly restricts a person from using a working animal in lawful commerce or an animal enterprise.” as well as “18 2 117. Working animal protections. (a) No county shall enact any resolution, ordinance or policy that terminates, bans or unduly restricts a person from using a working animal in lawful commerce or an animal enterprise.” This proposed language transferred the control of all rodeos in the state from the counties, cities and towns to the state government.

This bill failed to pass third reading on a very close vote of 32-30. During the debate Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne was quoted as saying “It’s one of the few bills this year that I would say takes away local control, which is very serious in my mind, telling our municipalities and counties that a policy issue is so great we don’t trust the government closest to the people to make regulations and ordinances which affect them and their communities.”

In response, “conservative Republican” Rachael Rodriguez-Williams said although she believes in local control, it has limits and that “local government is merely political subdivisions of the state.” That might be the case in her home state of California but that is not the case in Wyoming. It is interesting to hear that she thinks the legislature has authority over the county commissioners and the city councils in the state. Those locally-elected officials represent more people than does she.

It is interesting to me to see how many “conservative Republicans” want absolute state control over locally-elected officials. It is also interesting to note that the voting record shows that 11 members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus voted to approve this legislation. As part of their platform, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus claims they believe in limited government. Evidently not