Schmitt: Non-profits should be taxed

Editor:

It is always amusing to read people's letters bleating for a state income tax.

41 states have an income tax and all but two or three states, are in the red, including our neighbors to the north and south. Connecticut was the last state to enact an income tax to balance their budget, and they have been in the red ever since.

For 50 years, Wyoming has had a stream of revenue from severance taxes and if our governors and legislators had shown fiscal restraint and discipline, we would be sitting on a mountain of capital in savings with interest.

But instead the legislators went the drunken sailor route and expanded the state government far beyond what was necessary, added new departments, hired too many school administrators, built Taj Mahals, called schools at 300 to 400 dollars per square foot, which we couldn't afford to maintain after construction.

I don't think the working people of Wyoming should pay for their mistakes, and desire for power. Writers talk about the people paying their fair share, but never put a dollar amount on it.

I have paid my fair share to Wyoming and here's how I did it.