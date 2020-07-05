Schmitt: Thank you Galles Greenhouse!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Downtown Casper is in full bloom, and the Downtown Development Authority could not have done it without the generosity of Galles Greenhouse and Rock Yard. When a contractor was unable to complete their designated flower beds, Galles Greenhouse stepped up to the plate to help complete the project in addition to the flower beds they initially adopted. Galles donated their time, as well as provided fresh soil to each bed, supplies for maintenance and a range of beautiful flowers to brighten up the downtown area. With the help of some dedicated volunteers, the project was a vibrant success. By serving our community to make it beautiful, Galles exemplifies the meaning of local supporting local!

“We at Galles Greenhouse and Rock Yard are proud to have been a part of the downtown planting for over 10 years. Our longstanding commitment to planting the downtown beds is our way of giving back to the Casper community. It is a privilege to do our part in making David Street Station and Downtown Casper a beautiful place to shop local and enjoy all the activities Casper has to offer. We are grateful to be a part of this community and appreciate the downtown patrons who give us kind feedback regarding the flower beds,” explains Shelby Andress, Greenhouse Manager, on behalf of all the staff at Galles Greenhouse.

Thank you Galles Greenhouse for your dedication to our community.

JULIE SCHMITT, Casper

