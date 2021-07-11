Schmoldt: Abortion and communion are religious issues, not political

Editor:

In response to Dick Polman’s column “yet another reason the church keeps losing members” in the June 24 issue.

Mr. Polman doesn't understand religion. I single him out only because he wrote the column. Many others fall into this category. Religion is the relationship between man and God. God made the rules and he expects people to follow them regardless of who they are. He doesn't make exceptions and doesn't compromise. He demands obedience. It makes no difference who the person is, the U.S. president, a priest, the person next door, you or me. There are consequences for all who disobey, frequently severe consequences.

Mr. Polman talks about three issues -- receipt of communion, abortion and the death penalty -- as if they are political issues. The last may be but the first two are definitely not. They are religious issues, involving God, the church and man. In the case of President Biden receiving communion, this is an issue between God, the church, and a church member. There's nothing political about it. The church has firm requirements for the receipt of communion, backed by the word of God. It does not, and cannot, make exceptions for the President or anyone else. While I cannot quote scripture, Jesus stated very clearly that anyone who receives communion unworthily will suffer consequences.