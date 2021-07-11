Schmoldt: Abortion and communion are religious issues, not political

Editor:
In response to Dick Polman’s column “yet another reason the church keeps losing members” in the June 24 issue.
Mr. Polman doesn't understand religion. I single him out only because he wrote the column. Many others fall into this category. Religion is the relationship between man and God. God made the rules and he expects people to follow them regardless of who they are. He doesn't make exceptions and doesn't compromise. He demands obedience. It makes no difference who the person is, the U.S. president, a priest, the person next door, you or me. There are consequences for all who disobey, frequently severe consequences.
Mr. Polman talks about three issues -- receipt of communion, abortion and the death penalty -- as if they are political issues. The last may be but the first two are definitely not. They are religious issues, involving God, the church and man. In the case of President Biden receiving communion, this is an issue between God, the church, and a church member. There's nothing political about it. The church has firm requirements for the receipt of communion, backed by the word of God. It does not, and cannot, make exceptions for the President or anyone else. While I cannot quote scripture, Jesus stated very clearly that anyone who receives communion unworthily will suffer consequences.
Abortion, it also is not a political issue. It is an serious offence against the commandments of God, specifically the fifth commandment which says “you shall not murder” (Yes, it says “murder" not “kill” as it is usually written). Anyone one who is involved with, or supports abortion is definitely disqualified from receiving communion, regardless of who that person is or what their status in life may be. I have heard that President Biden is personally opposed to abortion but believes it should be legal. This is a contradiction. It can’t be both ways. Believing that it should be allowed is approval, an offense against God equal to being involved in an abortion.
To the best of my knowledge there is nothing in the Bible forbidding the death penalty. It doesn't fall under the fifth commandment forbidding murder. Therefore supporting it does not preclude receiving communion.
Mr. Polman’s belief that these issues are reasons for people leaving the church. He may be right but that doesn’t change the basic right and wrong of the situation.
AL SCHMOLDT, Casper