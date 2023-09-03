Editor:

We had a great meeting put on by Bruce Lundegren of the SBA Advocacy, in which Chris Williamson (Assistant Secretary of Labor over MSHA) and I presented on the proposed silica standard for the mining community. Chris did a great job clarifying why this standard is coming out and the benefit it should be, specifically for the Appalachian coal region.

I had a few thoughts I shared with the group from research I was able to gather and proposed a few counter thoughts, including:

1. Do you know how many cases of silicosis we have had in the past 10 years in the U.S. in mining? 1180. Of those cases, only 20 are from the M/NM mining areas; the other 1160 are from coal (of those 1160 almost all are from the Appalachian region of the U.S.). This feels accurate with those of us in the M/NM mining community because we don't see the cases or know of people who have gotten silicosis (this data came from the MDRS off 7000-1 forms).

2. Let's take a step back and look at mining as a whole. Under current standards, coal mining makes up about 9% of all mining in the U.S. Where M/NM accounts for over 91%.

3. I also spoke about the costs that operators will incur trying to meet this new standard. I estimate costs to be at least 10x MSHA estimates based on their published report (MSHA says $1020 per $1mm in revenue generated). Our cost estimates are closer to $14,000 per $1mm in revenue generated (slight difference and our costs are only direct costs, not indirect costs).

I asked Chris Williamson if he would comment on the only 20 cases of silicosis filed in the MDRS for M/NM and he just referred me back to the proposed standard.

My biggest concern is that MSHA will not listen to their own data.