Schreiber: Proud of Liz Cheney

Editor:Liz Cheney, very proud of her vote to impeach President Trump. As conservative Republicans, we need to support the constitution over local popularity. I think she should run for president in 2024.WILFOD SCHREIBER, Thermopolis