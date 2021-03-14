Schreiner: Absentee voting was a lifesaver

Absentee balloting was truly a lifesaver in 2020 in the presence of the COVID-19 Virus. Voting absentee promoted shorter voting lines for conventional voters and limited exposure to the virus for those of us that desperately needed to escape that exposure. One of the main reasons I live in Wyoming after retiring is because I am not forced to stand in lines — any lines -- and especially long voting lines. The Wyoming GOP proposal to eliminate the freedom to vote absentee is beyond ridiculous. Most any Jr. High student could pen an effective essay on the reasons to maintain absentee balloting. Enough said.