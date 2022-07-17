Schriftman: Cheney does not follow the Constitution

Editor:

Cheney does not follow the Constitution and the rule of law.

Representative Liz Cheney righteously claims that she is standing up for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. So, why, then, do she and her Jan. 6 Committee constantly violate the constitutional rights of American citizens that they slander in their public, made-for-television drama?

She and her colleagues have falsified documents, prevented cross-examination, smeared members of Congress without providing evidence, ignored voter fraud presented by hundreds of witnesses at state hearings across the nation, prevented the public from seeing all the documents they have as stated by the Department of Justice, prevented witnesses from accessing the transcripts of their testimony, edited videos and text messages, refused to bring forward witnesses that disagree with their narrative, highlighted second-hand testimony from a non-witness that was immediately refuted by the facts and prevented the constitutional right of due process of those she accused in order to present their narrative without anyone allowed to question their intentions.

Was not the purpose of the Committee’s charge to find out why security at the Capitol broke down on Jan. 6, 2021? Why do they refuse to call Speaker Pelosi to testify? She and her office are in charge of the Capitol’s security. Why did Pelosi refuse to accept President Trump’s offer of providing thousands of national guard troops?

Instead, this production is focused on those who challenged the election results. Representative Cheney must know that a presidential candidate and his supporters have a right to challenge the process and the results of an election right up to the time that Congress accepts the electors and certifies the election. She must know that her fellow Jan. 6 Committee members did just that with Trump’s election in 2016.

During her debate performance as a candidate for re-election she claimed that the courts had decided the 2020 election. The Constitution gives the power of selecting presidential electors to the state legislatures according to the provisions of their state constitutions, and the Congress ultimately decides whether or not to accept those electors. She needs to go back and read the Constitution.