Schriftman: Focus on better mental health care, cohesion and security

Editor:
If you saw these signs outside two different school, which school would you feel safer at and which one would be safer for teachers and their students?
School one -- “We are proud to be a gun free zone. Everyone is welcome.”
Or
School two -- “Warning. Our staff is armed and trained. Do not even think about it.”
Also, there are lots of gun laws. So, "do something" by passing more gun laws is just a feel-good non plan. Instead, focus must be on better mental health care, promotion of family cohesion and school security.
ROSS SCHRIFTMAN, Casper