Schriftman: We deserve refunds

Editor:

Dear Secretary Yellen,

As you know today is the deadline for most Americans to file their federal tax returns. For many of us, we have struggled to pay our federal taxes as well as all the state and local taxes required by various government authorities require.

The last two years have been difficult for many due to unscientific pandemic shut downs of businesses and the devastation of inflation brought on since Joe Biden became president.

Families have been struggling just to pay for necessities such as food, energy and housing expenses. Small businesses and self-employed Americans are especially in a dire state and this is not temporary despite your incorrect statement.

Even though a balance may appear to be due for federal taxes, including income taxes and self-employment taxes for us who work for ourselves, I believe we are actually due refunds because of intentional actions taken by the Biden Administration during 2021 and continuing in this year that have wasted billions of our hard-earned tax dollars.

They include:

Leaving $85 billion dollars of military equipment we had paid for to the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan.

Letting billions of dollars of Southern Border wall construction materials left to rot and paying contractors NOT to finish the project.

Violating Federal law by sending illegal aliens around the country at taxpayer expense with free airfare, food, housing and health care and paying non-government organizations for facilitating this operation while legal applicants for entry are left stranded in long waiting processes due to the transfer of personnel and other resources to focus on those breaking our laws.

Taking our hard-earned tax dollars and distributing $160 billion of COVID funds to ineligible organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, which makes its money killing innocent babies and injuring pregnant women.

Corona pandemic relief funds given to states and municipalities to pay for non-pandemic projects such as golf courses.

$800 billion of pandemic relief funds not spent.

$100 billion of improper Medicaid payments.

Where are our refunds?

ROSS SCHRIFTMAN, Casper

