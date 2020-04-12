Schroer: Wyoming should embrace a free market energy future

Editor:
Following the 2020 legislative session, we have seen yet another year of Wyoming clawing to keep coal in the game. In the era of Wyoming’s attempts to maintain a market for their coal, we’ve tried it all. We are suing the state of Washington for denying access to coal ports. We spend millions of dollars a year to encourage the development of coal technology. This year, legislators even passed a bill requiring all utilities to use carbon capture storage with false hope to extend the life of coal-fired power plants.
Now, our Public Service Commission -- the regulatory agency tasked with keeping electricity rates low as possible -- is investigating Rocky Mountain Power’s plan to retire coal-fired units and replace them with lower cost, renewable energy projects. It’s time we leave the past behind.
Many of us are lucky to live in Rocky Mountain Power’s service territory of Wyoming and have a utility provider that sees the economic and cost benefits of retiring outdated facilities and upgrading to the lowest price energy option. We also appreciate projects Rocky Mountain Power sponsors like the Blue Sky Grant Program that keeps renewable and energy efficiency projects flowing to our community.
None of the actions the Legislature and Public Service Commission are taking show the same amount of desire to invest in the future of Wyoming and our communities. Legislation and new requirements for keeping coal on the grid will only raise our electricity rates, as we ratepayers pay for the infrastructure that supplies energy. In other words, as coal technology becomes more outdated and expensive, Wyomingites are going to have to pay the price for the decisions short-sighted lawmakers are making today.
It is clear that the legislative and executive branches are feeling a lot of pressure from the coal industry and people impacted by its downturn. However, the Public Service Commission should not be a body which acts based on political motive. They need to serve their function as an agency that looks out for Wyoming people by providing the lowest cost power.
JOSEPH SCHROER, Laramie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!