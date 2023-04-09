Editor:

Here’s my solution to school shootings, but first, I’d opine that a so-called “assault rifle” ban will not help. The AR is a tool. There are many other tools that can do the same damage. Gun owners, like most everyone, are horrified by these despicable acts. We are not the problem. The problem is complex however, so here are other things that I think may work.

Possibly, making young people wait until they’re 21 in order to get a high-capacity firearm will allow a young man’s pre-frontal lobes (judgement) and brain chemistry to mature. By that time, committing such an atrocity may be less attractive. We already do this for handguns, so why not these?

“Red flag” laws might also help. Many of these shooters give ample warning of their intentions. Too often these warnings were ignored. When they are given, they need to be acted upon. Having said that, I realize that these laws will have to be very carefully crafted so as not to trample on someone’s rights.

Obviously, we need to put more resources and emphasis on mental health. The great majority of shooters are suicidal. They’ve no intention of surviving their shooting. Mental health treatment in Wyoming doesn’t have a very high priority. This needs to change.

Some children should not be in public school. Recently, we’ve seen a teacher shot by a six-year-old student and two administrators shot by a student who had to be patted down each day before he could enter school. Why in the heck were people with this level of emotional and behavioral problems allowed in school anyway?

Increase security measures in our schools. It can happen anywhere, anytime so be prepared. This includes having armed and well-trained staff members ready to respond to any emergency. The Nashville shooter picked the church school because it had the least security!

In conclusion, I suggest that we spend more time focusing on people and less energy obsessing about the tool!