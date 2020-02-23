Scott: Medicaid editorial was misleading

The editorial stated 19,000 Wyomingites would join Medicaid if it were expanded. What is left out is many of those people already have good health coverage and most could get it if they chose. The official Wyoming Department of Health estimate is 38 percent of those eligible already have coverage. I believe reality is closer to one-half. The reason is coverage through the Obamacare exchange is better in Wyoming than many other states. Our Insurance Department and our monopoly insurance carrier have carefully worked together to structure the subsidized private offerings through the exchange to take advantage of what’s available under federal law. Last year about half of the Bronze and Gold plan offerings through the exchange were free. There is a trade-off. Free coverage requires some deductible for care. Also, studies done on the Oregon Medicaid expansion show private coverage is better for health than Medicaid.