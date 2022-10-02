Scott: We decided what to believe

Editor:

I have read the recent Casper Star Tribune reportage on 9/22 about a letter sent by a group of Wyoming lawyers to U.S. Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. It has all the hallmarks of an attempt to disparage her candidacy before the voting public in advance of election day. They allege various things Hageman as a lawyer herself is not allowed to think, much less say.

Excerpts from that letter do not suggest a good look for this lawyer group as they disregard that little thingy called the United States and Wyoming Constitutions to which they swore an oath once in their lives to be admitted to the practice of law. WY Statutes 33-5-112. How embarrassing for them to have missed the free speech part.

This lawyer group has apparently decided to make themselves the arbiters of truth, myth, deceit, falsehoods or “Fact based Truth,” ending up with a threat to Hageman to stop with the wrongthink right now. Threatening others in the legal profession, as have recent medical groups who have gone after other physicians who do not groupthink, creates nothing but the long lasting distrust by the public for both enterprises. There is a price to be paid for these toxic endeavors both socially and with our freedoms.

My letter is not directed to these officious lawyers who apparently wish to believe voters who not being like-minded are bovine and simple and therefore must take in their breathless instruction and fear.

My letter here is directed to all the people of Wyoming. You are human beings, with your own human agency and intellect to make your own decisions and conclusions about all matters of your concern. You, my friends, get to decide what you believe is truth or falsehood.

This is your job in this life. This is your responsibility. Use it or lose it because some people always want to take what you have, and it is often your ability to think.