Scott: We have to solve this problem

Editor:

My compliments to your editorial board on Sunday's editorial focusing on the real issues facing Wyoming's schools. Under their heading "How do we prepare our children for Wyoming's economy of tomorrow?," I propose a specific focus on a major problem, reading. The problem is that we are failing to teach nearly half of our students to read adequately.

Listen to the education consultants the state hired for our most recent effort at recalibration of our school funding system: "...between 50.88 and 45.2 percent of students perform only at the basic level or below in English Language Arts. These performance levels are not adequate for graduates to access jobs in the higher skill, higher wage economy Wyoming is trying to build." (The 2020 Recalibration of Wyoming's Education Resource Block Grant Model, Final Report, Picus Odden & Associates, Dec. 1, 2020, pages 11 & 12)

The percentage figures cited come from Wyoming's statewide assessment test, the WY--TOPP. English Language Arts is educator speak for reading. The figures are statewide and differ significantly by school district. The percentages are for third and fourth grade. Instruction beyond third grade assumes students know how to read.

The Legislature's Joint Education Committee held lengthy public sessions on the reading problem at all three of our committee meeting since the last legislative session. The problem is a complicated one. The overall school funding has been ample, but there may be issues with how it has been used. Wyoming's teachers are a dedicated group of professionals who are trying their best. There has been criticism of teacher training and continuing education. There is something wrong with our education system that we do not yet fully understand.

All of us can help solve this problem. We ask the press to help us by reporting constructively and in depth on this issue. We ask Wyoming's education community and all our interested residents to join us in trying to figure out what is causing us to fail to teach so many of our students to read adequately. Our future is at stake.

Sincerely,

SEN. CHARLES SCOTT

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0