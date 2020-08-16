Scroggins: I fully support the Banner-WMC merger

Editor:
I am writing this letter to offer my full support of the proposal for Wyoming Medical Center to join Banner Health. Moving forward with this proposal is the right thing to do for the county and for county residents. This not only has the potential to improve healthcare, but it is a smart financial move for Natrona County.
Banner Health’s plan to invest $100 million in the medical center after the sale will likely result in numerous growth opportunities – both for Banner Health and for our community. Their willingness to put that much additional money (and maybe even more) behind expanding their operations in Casper leads one to believe there will be an increase in employment opportunities, an investment in healthcare equipment and possibly even facility expansion projects. These opportunities will not only result in improved healthcare, but they will also be a much-needed shot in the arm for our local economy. Let’s face it – the need for medical care doesn’t go away, and for an aging community the demand is likely to increase over time.
Most people think of oil and gas when they think of employment in Natrona County, but according to DataUSA the largest industries in our county in 2017 were healthcare and social assistance (5,503 people), and educational services (3,700 people). The highest paying industries were utilities, mining, extraction and transportation. Having Banner Health make a commitment to invest in healthcare in our county is huge! https://datausa.io/profile/geo/natrona-county-wy (2017).
As the owner of the land, buildings and equipment, the county stands to gain financially from its years of investment in WMC, which is the ultimate goal of all investing strategies. Being able to retire $50 million in debt, secure $120 million for future county investments and contribute to the WMC foundation -- all while negotiating for prisoner and indigent care -- will be a remarkable feat should this sale go through.
Great job County Commissioners! Press on.
LISA SCROGGINS, Casper
