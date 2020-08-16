Scroggins: I fully support the Banner-WMC merger

I am writing this letter to offer my full support of the proposal for Wyoming Medical Center to join Banner Health. Moving forward with this proposal is the right thing to do for the county and for county residents. This not only has the potential to improve healthcare, but it is a smart financial move for Natrona County.

Banner Health’s plan to invest $100 million in the medical center after the sale will likely result in numerous growth opportunities – both for Banner Health and for our community. Their willingness to put that much additional money (and maybe even more) behind expanding their operations in Casper leads one to believe there will be an increase in employment opportunities, an investment in healthcare equipment and possibly even facility expansion projects. These opportunities will not only result in improved healthcare, but they will also be a much-needed shot in the arm for our local economy. Let’s face it – the need for medical care doesn’t go away, and for an aging community the demand is likely to increase over time.