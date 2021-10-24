Semerad: Common sense is out the window

Editor:
The legislature we hired has decided to use our money to hold a special legislative session. Presumably, the purpose of this session was to engage in some feckless navel gazing about federal regulatory supremacy. And something about vaccines.
Rather than stop at this asinine course of conduct, the bright minds we pay to send to Cheyenne have concluded that what our state really needs is a serious public safety and medicinal reset. In particular, these people have in mind not only doing away with public health tools designed to prevent future unknown contagious diseases, but abolishing the statutory mandates for time-tested vaccines that have effectively ended preventable, deadly, known contagions as well. Babies, bathwater, common sense — everything must go.
There may be a modicum of unreasonable debate about the efficacy of the current suite of COVID-19 vaccines remaining to be metabolized by the body politic, but surely no sane legislator has reasoned that Wyoming’s citizens, schools, or economy are better off with a resurgence of polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and so on.
I have a small child so perhaps I am biased, but I would like to send my kid to school with at least the pretense that he will be safe there. Especially safe from long-eradicated dangers, including dinosaurs and preventable diseases.
America is great, in part, because we all enjoy the freedom to think, believe, and speak as we wish without governmental intervention or correction. But conjuring up and holding fast to an incredibly stupid and dangerous belief should not give you license to recklessly endanger my child or the children of others.
I urge you all to call your state representatives and senators and demand that they keep our children safe from preventable, deadly diseases by rejecting the foolish, home-brewed swill their colleagues charitably refer to as legislation during the upcoming special legislative session. Keep our mandatory school vaccine schedule in tact. Do not let Wyoming school children die because our legislators lack the capacity for intelligent thought or because they have decided to consciously disregard the value of human life.
RYAN SEMERAD, Casper