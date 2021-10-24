Semerad: Common sense is out the window

Editor:

The legislature we hired has decided to use our money to hold a special legislative session. Presumably, the purpose of this session was to engage in some feckless navel gazing about federal regulatory supremacy. And something about vaccines.

Rather than stop at this asinine course of conduct, the bright minds we pay to send to Cheyenne have concluded that what our state really needs is a serious public safety and medicinal reset. In particular, these people have in mind not only doing away with public health tools designed to prevent future unknown contagious diseases, but abolishing the statutory mandates for time-tested vaccines that have effectively ended preventable, deadly, known contagions as well. Babies, bathwater, common sense — everything must go.

There may be a modicum of unreasonable debate about the efficacy of the current suite of COVID-19 vaccines remaining to be metabolized by the body politic, but surely no sane legislator has reasoned that Wyoming’s citizens, schools, or economy are better off with a resurgence of polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and so on.