Semerad: State's fiscal woes are defunding those who serve us

Editor:

Last summer, some Democrats endorsed a fool-hardy and roundly panned criminal justice reform slogan "Defund the Police." It was then and remains, as President Obama put it, nothing more than a "snappy slogan."

As a criminal defense attorney, I have bigger issues with "defund the police." Law enforcement writ large, including the police, sheriff's deputies, prosecuting attorneys, and the Division of Criminal Investigations, keep our communities safe and make Wyoming the idyllic place it is for all of its families. And the men and women who serve in these roles do not do it for the money. They do it to answer a higher calling. Still, they need to pay their mortgages, rents, bills, and put food on the table. Maybe even retire comfortably someday.

Now, while opposing "defund the police" is simple enough, the State of Wyoming has stumbled its way in the opposite direction. Many state and local officials angrily decried the "defund the police" movement and espoused their deep support for the men and women behind the badge. All the while, these same officials forgot to bother funding the police in the first place.