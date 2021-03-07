Semerad: State's fiscal woes are defunding those who serve us

Editor:
Last summer, some Democrats endorsed a fool-hardy and roundly panned criminal justice reform slogan "Defund the Police." It was then and remains, as President Obama put it, nothing more than a "snappy slogan."
As a criminal defense attorney, I have bigger issues with "defund the police." Law enforcement writ large, including the police, sheriff's deputies, prosecuting attorneys, and the Division of Criminal Investigations, keep our communities safe and make Wyoming the idyllic place it is for all of its families. And the men and women who serve in these roles do not do it for the money. They do it to answer a higher calling. Still, they need to pay their mortgages, rents, bills, and put food on the table. Maybe even retire comfortably someday.
Now, while opposing "defund the police" is simple enough, the State of Wyoming has stumbled its way in the opposite direction. Many state and local officials angrily decried the "defund the police" movement and espoused their deep support for the men and women behind the badge. All the while, these same officials forgot to bother funding the police in the first place.
Opposition to a bad idea is fine, but neglecting a basic duty is bad enough in itself. It seems the state legislature's preoccupation with fringe ideas, conspiracies, and criticizing the federal government has blinded it to the reality that the state's fiscal woes are effectively defunding the police, prosecutors, firefighters, teachers, and so many other public employees that serve all of us.
It is high time that our elected officials stop navel-gazing and screaming for social media attention, and get to the business of saving Wyoming from financial disaster. A good place to start would be, you know, funding the police. The men and women who risk everything to keep us safe deserve to keep their jobs and, at the very least, get paid a decent wage for their labor.
After that's sorted, maybe the legislature can figure out how to avoid cheating our children out of a good education by keeping our schools funded.
RYAN SEMERAD, Casper