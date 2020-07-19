Semerad: Wishful thinking isn't leadership

Editor:
On July 14, 2020, Sen. John Barrasso wrote an essay on RealClearPolitics.com to champion "responsible reopening" of our communities in the face of new spikes in COVID-19 infections and deaths across the country. Sen. Barrasso declared shutting back down to try to contain these new waves of infections and deaths as the "wrong plan." Maybe so.
But what does "responsible reopening" mean? What does it mean to -- as Sen. Barrasso put it -- "get [children] back in school safely and smartly" or to "keep the economy growing so Americans can go back to work safely" or to “be smart and sensible as we reopen?”
Sen. Barrasso writes that “[h]ealthy families should be our top priority” and states, without more, that healthy families need a “healthy economy.” Merely invoking the words “safely,” “smartly,” “sensibly,” “healthily” and “responsibly” does not make a policy any of these things.
This global pandemic is, fundamentally, a public health crisis. We need leaders with concrete plans to address this crisis that they can explain without conditions and caveats. We need nonexistent, unarticulated plans backstopped only by vague allusions to feel-good totems as much as a goldfish needs a bicycle.
Of course, every citizen in this state and country wants society and business to reopen. Every person wants kids back in school, growing, learning, connecting with friends and the many irreplaceable professionals that give so much to our country’s youth. But, no one wants these things if it means the deaths, serious illness, or permanent disease or impairment of our loved ones.
We need our elected officials to come out and state in plain terms exactly what their plans to “reopen responsibly” are and why they will work. We do not need any more substance-less essays, speeches or interviews. Whatever elected officials may think, casting coins into the pond of public discourse with the words “safely” or “responsibly” pasted on them do not make our communities any better equipped to deal with this pandemic.
We need our leaders to do their job so that we can get back to doing ours. Wishful thinking is not leadership.
RYAN SEMERAD, Casper
