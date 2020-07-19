Semerad: Wishful thinking isn't leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On July 14, 2020, Sen. John Barrasso wrote an essay on RealClearPolitics.com to champion "responsible reopening" of our communities in the face of new spikes in COVID-19 infections and deaths across the country. Sen. Barrasso declared shutting back down to try to contain these new waves of infections and deaths as the "wrong plan." Maybe so.

But what does "responsible reopening" mean? What does it mean to -- as Sen. Barrasso put it -- "get [children] back in school safely and smartly" or to "keep the economy growing so Americans can go back to work safely" or to “be smart and sensible as we reopen?”

Sen. Barrasso writes that “[h]ealthy families should be our top priority” and states, without more, that healthy families need a “healthy economy.” Merely invoking the words “safely,” “smartly,” “sensibly,” “healthily” and “responsibly” does not make a policy any of these things.

This global pandemic is, fundamentally, a public health crisis. We need leaders with concrete plans to address this crisis that they can explain without conditions and caveats. We need nonexistent, unarticulated plans backstopped only by vague allusions to feel-good totems as much as a goldfish needs a bicycle.