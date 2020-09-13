Semerand: Children's future is most valuable resource

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I was disheartened to read the news that our state legislators are all too eager to defund our schools.

On September 8, Seth Klamann chronicled the unhappiness and disappointment of certain legislators over their being handcuffed to school budget cuts prescribed by outside consultants. These legislators were not upset by the scale of the cuts; rather, they were mad they could not, it seems, cut more.

To these elected leaders, all Wyoming’s children — the flesh-and-blood future of the state — deserve is the absolute constitutional minimum: a minimally adequate education. They crassly hypothesized about funding schools only to allow for the “basics,” which, remarkably in the year 2020, they suggested was only reading, writing and math.

We should not accept this sorry state of legislative imagination, especially when it concerns families, children and the future of this great state. Instead of racing to the bottom, Wyoming and its leaders should be straining every legislative muscle to save our wonderful school system, the jobs of the phenomenal educators in that system and the great future this system and these educational professionals foster for the whole state.