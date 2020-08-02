Severson: When and how we got here

It has been argued as to where the hostility came from in our politics, and social interaction in general. In the 1980s, President Reagan and Speaker O'Neill had a cordial friendship while at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

It seemed that the Contract With, or On, America, authored by Rep. Newt Gringrich, started the decline to where it is today and it has been argued ever since. Now we see how Liz Cheney has been treated, by her own Republican caucus, for daring to have a different opinion. She has been ostracized, and essentially threatened with excommunication by her colleagues. Does that help explain where we are today?