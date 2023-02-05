Editor:

I am writing in response to the proposed legislation HB 105, and SF 135, both repeal gun free zone bills. Simply put, these bills are extreme.

They would force schools, colleges and universities to allow concealed carry permit holders to bring guns on campus as well as allowing anyone with or without a permit to bring guns into any meeting of a governmental entity, including legislative meetings and hearings. Even though we know – and sadly have to learn repeatedly – that more guns don’t make us safer. The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, is just one example of this fact. How many armed men stood by then as 19 children and two adults were murdered?

That’s why current law prohibits people from carrying guns into so many places including schools, courtrooms, government and legislative meetings, athletic events, establishments licensed to serve alcohol and more. These bills would change that.

When it comes to our children, HB 105 is particularly appalling. Knowing that firearms are now the leading cause of death for children in the United States, do we really want more of them around our kids? Research tells us that when guns are brought into schools, children are more likely to access them. The events in Virginia on January 6th, when a 6-year-old shot his teacher, lay bare the importance of keeping firearms away from children’s hands. Terrifyingly, HB 105 makes the possibility of similar scenarios in our state only more likely.

It’s difficult to understand the rationale behind these bills. It can’t be to make us safer, because research has also shown that more guns and weaker laws regulating them are not only unlikely to prevent mass shootings, but just lead to more shootings, homicides and suicides.

The bottom line is this: There are gun rights and gun wrongs and these bills are all wrong. I urge our legislators in Cheyenne to vote NO on HB 105 and SF 135.