Shaver: Cheney understands the heart of Wyoming values

Editor:

Side by side on the front page of the March 25 edition of the Torrington Telegram were stories about the National Guard and their foreign service, and U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman wherein she ridiculed the need for Wyoming representation on the Armed Services Committee.

Considering that Wyoming not only has a large training camp in Guernsey, but is also host to a large portion of the nation’s nuclear arms, is the home of Warren Air Force Base, has two Veterans Hospitals, and is home to many proud veterans and retirees from all the military services, I found the thought that the candidate deemed none of those entities worthy of advocacy from a Wyoming Congressperson to be severely lacking in understanding of the work of the committee. Liz Cheney certainly understands, and has worked hard to protect the rights of all of those constituencies in her work on that committee. As the widow of a Navy retiree, I’m glad she has my back.

Another of Hageman’s talking points is "Wyoming ideals," with no definition of that phrase. The Wyoming I grew up in had problems, but for the most part respected others with its "live and let live" attitude. We voted for the person with proven integrity, not the party brand. We didn’t demonize and attack our opponents, but debated actual facts and policy positions. Now, however, Harriet’s ad-hominem attacks, half-truths, and outright lies are considered to be "political discourse."

None of those are Wyoming ideals. Here we value truth tellers. Liz, however, is being demonized for doing just that, and for participating in a process to make sure that the truth wins. This is the very heart of Wyoming values, something Liz Cheney has shown she understands far better than her opponent. She deserves the full-throated support of the people of Wyoming.

MARCI SHAVER, Torrington

